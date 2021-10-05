HUNT (HUNT) Market Cap Reaches $84.91 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001540 BTC on popular exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $84.91 million and approximately $41.17 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HUNT has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 927.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,321.24 or 0.08651417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00054122 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.65 or 0.00275590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00114330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

