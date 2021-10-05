Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

IBDRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Iberdrola from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.68.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola stock opened at $40.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $61.52.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.