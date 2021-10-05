Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 214,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

IBDSF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,405. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.