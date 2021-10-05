Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 214,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
IBDSF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,405. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72.
About Iberdrola
Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.