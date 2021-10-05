ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Declares GBX 6 Dividend

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:ICGT opened at GBX 1,177 ($15.38) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,160.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,093.65. ICG Enterprise Trust has a one year low of GBX 798 ($10.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,270 ($16.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £806.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64.
About ICG Enterprise Trust
