ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Declares GBX 6 Dividend

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:ICGT opened at GBX 1,177 ($15.38) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,160.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,093.65. ICG Enterprise Trust has a one year low of GBX 798 ($10.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,270 ($16.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £806.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64.

Get ICG Enterprise Trust alerts:

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.