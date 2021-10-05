iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) PT Raised to $25.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million. Equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.