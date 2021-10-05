iHeartMedia Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 27,482 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,390% compared to the average daily volume of 1,844 call options.

IHRT traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.20. 36,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,984. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.05. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IHRT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

