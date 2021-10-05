IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IMIAY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC upgraded IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

IMIAY stock opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.41. IMI has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

