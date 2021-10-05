Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives $67.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on PI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

PI traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.01. 2,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,835. Impinj has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 2.36.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $33,469.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,412,901.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $40,179.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,021 shares of company stock worth $469,477 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Impinj by 144.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Impinj by 1,089.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

