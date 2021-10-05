Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Truist Securities

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price objective reduced by Truist Securities from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INCY. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.56.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY stock opened at $66.32 on Monday. Incyte has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,688 shares of company stock valued at $440,958 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Incyte by 852.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.