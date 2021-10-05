Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,154,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 18.22% of Independence Realty Trust worth $349,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 88.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,044,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,687 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after acquiring an additional 312,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,905,000 after acquiring an additional 288,761 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after acquiring an additional 117,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2,007.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.58, a PEG ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

