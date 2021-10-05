Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 4,158 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $54.97 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.73 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.04.

