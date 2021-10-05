Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $282,000 in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,277 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 110.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,676 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 248.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,397 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after purchasing an additional 858,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 110.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after purchasing an additional 626,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 164.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 502,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after purchasing an additional 312,125 shares in the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 90.88 and a beta of 3.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,775,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 393,700 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,130. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

