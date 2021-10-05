Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 638,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth $8,330,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 15.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares during the period. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of AB stock opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $52.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.09%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

