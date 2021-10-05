Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 310 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Centene were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 38.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,152,000 after acquiring an additional 173,170 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 29.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,581 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Centene by 31.0% during the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 156,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 36,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 34.3% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. increased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

