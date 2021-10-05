Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 310 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 67.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $232,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 129.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $392.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $437.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.32.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

