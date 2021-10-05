Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 80 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Celanese were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 4.5% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE opened at $153.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.60 and its 200 day moving average is $155.86.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.13.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

