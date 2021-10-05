InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INMD. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of InMode from $59.50 to $64.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $68.61 on Friday. InMode has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average of $51.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.65.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $87.33 million during the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in InMode by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

