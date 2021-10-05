InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INMD. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $59.50 to $64.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Get InMode alerts:

NASDAQ INMD opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.65. InMode has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,997 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,059,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $100,271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in InMode by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $94,892,000 after buying an additional 685,466 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 849,690 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $80,449,000 after buying an additional 146,830 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,675,000.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.