Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Update

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IVFH stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Innovative Food has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38.

About Innovative Food

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc engages in the sourcing, preparation, and delivery of perishable and specialty food products. Its activities include distribution of fresh origin-specific perishable, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country club, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses.

