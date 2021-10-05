Insider Selling: BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Insider Sells $50,515.60 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 5,374 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BlackBerry stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,186,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,382,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BB. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC downgraded BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 9.4% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in BlackBerry by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

