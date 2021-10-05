Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells 1,603 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $86,209.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $33,469.69.

Shares of PI traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,191. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 2.36.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3,153.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after buying an additional 479,306 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,024,000 after purchasing an additional 193,410 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 66.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after acquiring an additional 192,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,613,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 85.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 98,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

