Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NEM stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,798,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

