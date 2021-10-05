Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $779,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Martin Vazquez sold 6,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $357,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $245,850.00.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Outset Medical by 314.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,099 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Outset Medical by 479.8% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Outset Medical by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Outset Medical by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Outset Medical by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,548,000 after purchasing an additional 837,654 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

