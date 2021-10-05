Insider Selling: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $66,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:SNV traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,498. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.
About Synovus Financial
Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.
