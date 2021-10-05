Insider Selling: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $66,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:SNV traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,498. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.