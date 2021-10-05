Insider Selling: Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) SVP Sells 12,186 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $149.93. 8,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $156.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 119.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.2% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

