Insider Selling: Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) SVP Sells 12,186 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $149.93. 8,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $156.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 119.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.2% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Waste Management
Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.
