Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261,948 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 4.36% of Insmed worth $143,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INSM. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

INSM opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 10.42. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.25.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

