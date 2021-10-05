Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Hits New 52-Week High at $117.06

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $117.06 and last traded at $116.96, with a volume of 442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,427. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Insperity by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

