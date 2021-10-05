INSU Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:INAQU) Quiet Period To Expire on October 12th

INSU Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:INAQU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, October 12th. INSU Acquisition Corp. II had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 2nd. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During INSU Acquisition Corp. II’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

INAQU stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01. INSU Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $21.48.

INSU Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

INSU Acquisition Corp. II, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

