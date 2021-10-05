Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,319 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,706 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,838,000 after purchasing an additional 34,033 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.11 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

