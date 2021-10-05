Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,768 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its position in Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.72. 314,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,829,182. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

