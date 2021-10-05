InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 129.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 6.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in InterDigital by 28.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in InterDigital by 188.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in InterDigital by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in InterDigital by 4.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $85.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDCC. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

