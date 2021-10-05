International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Trimmed by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 3.2% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $5,085,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.08. 63,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,195,385. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.