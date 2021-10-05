International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.35

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 2917818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.73.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.31 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $65,595,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in International Game Technology by 89.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,759 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Game Technology by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,197 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 123.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,561,000 after acquiring an additional 959,499 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

