Internet of People (IOP) Price Reaches $0.0470 on Exchanges

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. Internet of People has a market cap of $632,746.65 and $2.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet of People coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet of People has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Internet of People

Internet of People is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Internet of People

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars.

