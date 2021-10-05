Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,967 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

INTU stock opened at $525.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.05 and a 1 year high of $582.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $549.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

