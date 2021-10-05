Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Stake Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,330,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $53.04 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.17.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.