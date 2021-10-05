Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PUI traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $35.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 19,301 shares during the period.

About Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

