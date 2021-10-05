Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE) Holdings Lifted by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $800,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $845,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period.

BATS:PBEE opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42.

