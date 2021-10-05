Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,171 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,132,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after acquiring an additional 26,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 135.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after acquiring an additional 113,278 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,350,000. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 113,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period.

SPGP stock opened at $86.15 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $59.08 and a 52-week high of $93.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.51.

