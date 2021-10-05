Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend by 20.2% over the last three years.

VTN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.53. 14,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,831. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 31,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

