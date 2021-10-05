Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend by 20.2% over the last three years.
VTN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.53. 14,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,831. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.
Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.