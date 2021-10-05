Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Stake Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,198,000 after purchasing an additional 75,372 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 650,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,158,000 after purchasing an additional 54,971 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after buying an additional 30,671 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 96,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 26,529 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.17. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

