Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.780-$3.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:CSR opened at $97.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $64.21 and a 12-month high of $108.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.52.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Compass Point upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.38.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.