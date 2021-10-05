Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Update

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

IPSEY traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.43. 2,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. Ipsen has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

