Iron Spark I Inc. (ISAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on October 15th

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:ISAA opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.94. Iron Spark I has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.06.

About Iron Spark I

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

