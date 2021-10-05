Iron Spark I Inc. (ISAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on October 15th

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.
NASDAQ:ISAA opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.94. Iron Spark I has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.06.
About Iron Spark I
