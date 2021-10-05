iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $144.98 on Tuesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $163.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

