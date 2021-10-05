iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 927,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,747 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $121,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,274,000 after buying an additional 250,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,181,000 after buying an additional 149,338 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,034,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 211,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 92,348 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,734. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $129.59 and a 1 year high of $133.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.10 and its 200-day moving average is $130.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.