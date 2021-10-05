iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $10,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 334.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $65.65. The company had a trading volume of 50,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,310. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.25. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $55.38 and a 52-week high of $70.41.

