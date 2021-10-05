iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFAV opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.29.

