iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTK opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $24.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

