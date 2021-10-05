iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 283.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF stock opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46.

